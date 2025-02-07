Win Singapore Airlines Business Class tickets to anywhere in the world by spending only S$30 at Guardian

Jet off on your dream holiday in Singapore Airlines Business Class with Guardian

If you’re still sorting out your holiday plans for the year, listen up: Guardian is giving you the chance to fly in style with one of the best airlines in the world.

As part of the health and beauty retailer’s ‘Shop, Win & Fly’ event, you could win a pair of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Business Class tickets to any destination.

In addition, three lucky winners will receive 360,000 yuu points, which can be converted into 100,000 KrisFlyer miles.

Each S$30 receipt is a shot at winning SIA Business Class seats

There’s nothing quite like the experience of flying Business Class on SIA — think exclusive check-ins, spacious seats that convert into beds, and a cabin that feels more like a luxury lounge than a plane.

And yes, you could be experiencing all this for yourself.

Simply spend a minimum of S$30 at Guardian (in-store or online) by 26 Feb, submit your entry here (or scan a QR code displayed at all Guardian outlets), and you’ll be in the running to feel like a VIP on your next flight.

By the way, you can submit as many entries as you’d like. Just remember, each receipt counts as one entry, no matter how much you spend, so feel free to split your purchases across multiple receipts to boost your chances of winning.

Even if you don’t snag the grand prize, there are three consolation prizes up for grabs: 360,000 yuu points, worth 100,000 KrisFlyer miles — enough for a business class return trip to popular destinations such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, and more.

P.S. yuu members get double the chances to win, so you might want to sign up right now to enjoy this exclusive perk.

Save more with Guardian’s Mix & Match promo

As if the giveaway weren’t reason enough to shop at Guardian, there’s also an ongoing Mix & Match promo, where you can get 50% off your second item till 26 Feb. It’s a great way to save while increasing your chances of winning.

With more than 3,500 products included in the offer, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on your health and self-care essentials.

Who knows? Maybe your shampoo and vitamins will land you that luxury flight to your dream vacation.

Redeem glass food containers at discounted prices

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials, Guardian’s got you covered, too.

Through the Glass Food Container Redemption Program, you can grab Cuizzinel’s durable and eco-friendly glass containers at a discounted price.

Perfect for meal prepping, storing leftovers, or organising pantry items, these containers offer a reliable and reusable solution for everyday use.

For every S$20 spent in a single receipt from now till 12 Feb, you’ll earn one stamp.

Collect three stamps and use them to purchase a 370ml, 640ml, or 1050ml container at a special promotional price of S$6.90 (U.P. S$19.90), S$7.90 (U.P. S$29.90), or S$9.90 (U.P. S$38.90), respectively.

Alternatively, you can redeem them with 1,200, 1,400, or 1,800 yuu points (depending on the container size) to save even more.

Do note that redemption of the products is available only at selected Guardian stores till 26 Feb or while stocks last.

For a list of participating stores, visit the official website or scan the QR code available at counters.

To learn more about the Mix & Match promo and start shopping, click here. Don’t forget to follow Guardian on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Hui Wen Chan.