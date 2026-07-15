Woman in Thailand adopts homeless hamster living in her shop’s toilet drain

Hamster living in toilet drain becomes Thai woman’s pet

A woman in Thailand adopted a stray hamster after discovering it near a toilet drain in her shop.

TikTok footage shows a rodent resembling a Syrian hamster standing still beside a drain. The animal appears unwell due to a lack of care.

Found seeds and nuts in shop bathroom

In the video’s caption, the original poster (OP), @lottie.theham, explained that she had been abroad for 10 days.

When she returned to the country, she found a huge pile of various nuts and seeds hoarded in the corner of her shop’s bathroom.

She then blocked the drain with a mop for more than a week to prevent any unwanted creatures from entering.

However, her efforts would go to waste as she later discovered a rodent in the bathroom after investigating some rustling sounds.

Advised to adopt it because it couldn’t survive on its own

Unsure about what species the animal was, the woman posted a video of it in a social media group.

Many people replied that it was a hamster and told her to catch it immediately as it could not survive on its own in the wild.

“Honestly, it’s amazing how smart this little guy is to have survived inside the pipes for what must have been several months!” the OP wrote.

She decided to buy a humane rat-trap cage to catch it safely and finally adopted it.

Hamster was likely abandoned by previous owner

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that she first discovered the hamster — who she had named Lottie — on 30 June.

However, the piles of nuts that the hamster had been leaving behind had been appearing for about 1.5 months prior.

The OP said she had seen it pop up from the drain more than twice.

She believed that Lottie’s previous owner had abandoned it, given that it had been living in the pipe for more than a month.

After taking it to the vet, Lottie was found to have been suffering from dehydration and malnutrition.

The animal, who was identified by the vet as a 1.5 year old female, also had a bacterial skin infection, causing its fur to fall out in patches.

Had to learn how to care for hamster from scratch

The OP explained that she posted announcements looking for the owner in the surrounding area, but no one came forward to claim it.

As such, she had little choice but to care for the hamster.

The OP revealed that she had no knowledge about raising hamsters but received a lot of advice from experts.

She also had to take the rodent to the clinic for its antibiotics in the beginning as she could not administer it herself.

Eventually, the hamster was willing to take the medicine on its own.

The OP said that Lottie was tame, but still a little fearful.

She further explained that the name “Lottie” came from the word “lottery”.

Formerly, she had vowed to adopt the animal if she won the lottery, and after that, she won 12 lotteries.

Netizens said hamster was lucky

Numerous netizens flocked to the post, celebrating the hamster’s new life.

One TikTok user joked about it being a homeless hamster.

Another person said the rodent found its way to the right place, ending up with the generous adopter.

One netizen wrote that she was happy that it got a new home, adding that it was really lucky.

Also read: Stray orange cat found perched on elevated highway barrier in Thailand, family adopts it



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Featured image adapted from @lottie.theham on TikTok.