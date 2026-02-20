Stray orange cat found perched on elevated highway barrier in Thailand, family adopts it

Stray orange cat found resting atop elevated highway barrier in Thailand, passing family adopts it

An expressway traffic officer patrolling the Prachim Ratthaya Expressway in Bangkok, Thailand recently spotted an unusual sight: a stray orange cat perched atop a barrier along an elevated stretch of the tollway.

Photos of the feline were shared on social media on Thursday (19 Feb), showing it calmly loafing on the narrow ledge while watching traffic pass below.

Concerned for its safety, a family stopped their vehicle nearby to keep an eye on the cat.

Cat rescued from elevated perch

The cat was reportedly spotted near a street light, where an officer carefully retrieved it from its precarious perch.

Meanwhile, a family who had been watching the situation out of concern offered to adopt the cat and provide it with a permanent home.

He subsequently allowed the feline to leave with them.

In a caption on the expressway authority’s Facebook page, officials thanked the family for stepping forward and wished the cat well in its new chapter.

Similar rescue earlier this week in Singapore

The heartwarming rescue comes shortly after a similar incident in Singapore.

In the early hours of 10 Feb, a 41-year-old man driving alone along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) noticed a cat sitting on a drain cover inside the tunnel.

When he approached, the frightened animal retreated into the drain.

Undeterred, the man spent about 20 minutes patiently coaxing it out before managing to rescue it safely.

The cat is now in the care of the man’s brother, who already owns several cats.