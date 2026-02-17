Man rescues lone cat from drain while driving along KPE tunnel late at night

Driver in Singapore spots and saves cat from drain in Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel

A late-night drive along the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) turned into an unexpected rescue mission for one motorist, after he spotted a cat sitting on a drainage cover inside the tunnel.

Man saves cat from KPE tunnel drain

According to a TikTok post by @kazoku1606 on 10 Feb, the incident happened at around 3.50am.

“Today about 3.50am while driving along KPE tunnel.. Suddenly I saw a cat was siting at the drainage cover alone,” he wrote in the caption.

Concerned for the cat’s safety amid the risk of passing vehicles, the Original Poster (OP) decided to stop and help.

The video showed him approaching the frightened feline, which was hiding in the drain. The OP then panned around to show there was no one around.

The video ended with the cat safely drinking water in a pink pet carrier. “Manage to save the cat.. Syukur Alhamdulillah (thank God).. Thks Allah,” he said, expressing gratitude after the successful rescue.

Netizens praise OP for rescuing cat

Netizens responding to the TikTok post praised the man for his kindness and compassion.

A netizen thanked the OP, saying that a “person with humanity” saved another life.

A commenter felt that it was “super kind” of the OP to stop and save the cat.

A TikTok user urged the OP to be more careful next time, as it is dangerous to stop in the tunnel.

Another commenter shared that they had also previously rescued a cat from a flyover’s central divider.

Cat is being cared for by OP’s brother

In response to MS News queries, Admin, 41, a bus captain, said he rescued the cat on 10 Feb.

He said he saw a cat sitting on top of the drainage cover while driving home with his family.

However, the cat got frightened when he tried to get closer and hid inside the drain.

“I tried to calm the cat and I managed to get him out from the drain after 20 minutes,” Admin revealed.

Admin also provided an update on the cat’s well-being, saying that “Ah Boy” is now being cared for by his brother, who already has a few cats at home.

He also explained that he recorded the video in case he was stopped for pulling over in the tunnel. “I posted on TikTok just for memories. I didn’t know it will go viral,” he added.

Also read: Woman calls for help to rescue kitten stuck inside car hood at KL parking lot, cat successfully removed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kazoku1606 on TikTok.