Woman calls for help to rescue kitten stuck inside car hood at KL parking lot, cat successfully removed

Kitten stuck inside car hood at parking lot in Malaysia

On Wednesday (11 Feb), a woman took to Threads to seek rescue for a kitten that was stuck inside a car hood at a mall parking lot in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

In her post at 8.12am, the woman called for the car owner to return to their vehicle at the roadside parking at Jakel Mall.

She hoped that her online plea would go viral so that the owner would quickly return to save the kitten.

Woman attempted to remove kitten

The woman explained that her car was parked nearby when the incident transpired.

She heard the kitten crying for help and tried to reach out for it.

But the woman feared that the kitten would go further inside if she made another attempt.

“It was already thirsty when I saw its tongue out, asking for help,” she wrote.

In the accompanying Threads clip, a cat could be heard meowing relentlessly from the hood of a parked red car.

Responding to comments, the woman shared that she suspected that the car owner was a staff member of the mall or a nearby establishment.

She also sought help from a parking staff member to rescue the kitten.

It was stuck between the car’s tyre and body, and they were unable to reach the feline.

Valet contacted owner and rescued cat

The woman later shared that she received a message from a parking valet thanking her for informing them about the stuck kitten.

The valet said they were able to contact the car owner and waited for the car engine to cool down before rescuing the cat.

By 9.17am, the black kitten was successfully rescued from the car.

The kitten, which the woman suspects had been separated from its mother, was placed in a box by a parking staff member.

The woman had to leave for work thereafter, but returned during her lunch break to check on the kitten.

“I already own five cats, all rescued, too. But I’ve never had a black cat before,” she added.

However, the woman mentioned that she is open to anyone willing to adopt this cat.

