Orange cat in M’sia locks itself inside owner’s car, fire truck rolls in to rescue animal

Fire department arrives to rescue orange cat in Malaysia that locked itself in owner’s car

A fire department in Malaysia went all out to rescue an orange cat after it accidentally locked itself inside its owner’s car, prompting firefighters to dispatch an entire fire engine to the scene.

The incident, which took place at a petrol station in Puchong, was shared on TikTok by the cat’s owner earlier this week and quickly went viral, racking up more than 144,000 likes and 1,100 comments.

Cat does orange cat things and locks itself in car

On 18 Jan, 22-year-old live host Laly parked her car at the petrol station and stepped out briefly to record a video, leaving her keys inside the vehicle.

In that short window, her orange cat — aptly named Tabby — managed to step on the lock button and trap itself inside.

She was chatting with her friend when she heard a surprising noise.

“Suddenly, I heard the sound of the door locking,” she told MS News. “From that, I guessed that it had accidentally stepped on the lock button.”

Upon realising what had happened, Laly was at a loss over how to feel.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or worry,” she said. “At first, I really wanted to laugh, but after a while, I started to worry because Tabby was already looking hot in the car and also looked kind of scared.”

The cat ended up trapped inside the vehicle for about 40 minutes.

Fire engine and firefighters arrive to rescue cat

With no way to unlock the car herself, Laly called the fire department — and was stunned by their response.

Her video shows a full fire engine pulling up at the petrol station, along with a van and at least four firefighters in full gear.

“I was really shocked because the firefighters came with a whole truck,” Laly recalled.

Firefighters managed to open the car door and safely rescue Tabby. In the clip, they can be seen waving goodbye to both owner and cat before leaving.

Netizens amused, owner issues warning to pet owners

Laly expressed her gratitude to the firefighters for their swift help and said she was relieved that Tabby was unharmed.

Despite the humour, she advised pet owners to keep a close lookout when travelling with particularly naughty pets, urging them not to leave their keys in the car when travelling with animals.

While many praised the firefighters, netizens could not resist teasing Laly over the situation.

One commenter joked that they would have begged the fire department to arrive in a less conspicuous vehicle since the situation was embarrassing enough.

Some joked that it was usually children — not cats — who get locked in cars.

Thankfully, the cat never ended up driving off with the vehicle.

