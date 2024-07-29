Woman gets attacked by 5 people outside Sembawang condo after she told PMD rider to slow down

Woman gets attacked after she told speeding PMD rider to slow down

On Saturday (27 July), a 46-year-old woman was beaten by five people after she told a rider speeding on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) to slow down.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occurred around 4.05pm outside Skypark Residences Condominium in Sembawang.

The victim, who’s an accountant with the surname Hu, was walking her dog when she encountered the PMD driver speeding towards her.

She then shouted at the rider, telling him to slow down.

Unexpectedly, the PMD rider shouted at her, then stopped his vehicle. He took off his shoes and attacked her.

Shortly after, two more PMD riders arrived, and a total of five people surrounded her and started beating her.

Video caught woman getting attacked by PMD riders

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the woman had been informed by her dog owner group that there had been instances of PMD riders driving too fast in front of the condo.

This was what prompted her to shout at the PMD rider as she was heading out to walk her dog.

A video recorded by a witness showed the PMD rider — whom Ms Hu reminded to slow down — joined by four other adults. They all then commenced to attack her, as seen in the footage. One of the adults was carrying a child.

The attack resulted in multiple injuries including multiple abrasions, leaving her needing to use a wheelchair to get around.

The woman alerted the police immediately after the incident.

Woman report made

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that it had received a call for assistance at 4.10pm on 27 July at 3 Sembawang Crescent.

The police said that a 46-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Four people aged between 36 and 41 are assisting investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.