Woman & 1-Month-Old Baby Found At Foot Of Bedok HDB Block, Both Pronounced Dead

Especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the life situations of many can become adversely affected due to severe changes in lifestyle. This, along with the associated stress, means mental health support must be a priority.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that a 35-year-old woman and a one-month-old baby were found at the foot of a HDB block on Thursday (29 Oct).

Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman found at the foot of Bedok North HDB block

The incident took place at Block 81 Bedok North Road at around 5.30pm on 29 Oct.

Source

SCDF received a call for assistance at 5.50pm, and after paramedics arrived, they pronounced both dead at the scene.

According to witnesses Lianhe Zaobao spoke to, the bodies were found at around 5.30pm.

Seek help if you or your loved ones face distress

Now, more than ever, we need to be educated on mental health support as the pandemic takes a toll on our health.

If you or your friends or loved ones appear to be experiencing distress, please do not hesitate to call one of these hotlines:

Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH): 1800 283 7019

Emergency Helpline (IMH): 6389 2222

SOS (Samaritans of Singapore): 1800 221 4444

ComCare: 1800-222-0000

Help and treatment are always available regardless of circumstances. Decisive action can prevent the loss of a loved one.

MS News offers our condolences to the family of the deceased and may they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.