Woman Goes Blind After Getting Dermal Filler At Redhill Clinic, First Local Reported Case

Woman Goes Blind After Dermal Filler By Certified Doctor In Redhill

In July, a woman in Singapore went blind after receiving a dermal filler. Such fillers temporarily reduce wrinkles and folds in the skin.

She received the AestheFill dermal filler from a certified doctor at a clinic in Redhill. This is the first of such reports in Singapore.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Parvus, the AestheFill distributor in Singapore, have since launched investigations into this case.

AestheFill been in use in Singapore since October 2021, HSA investigating

According to The Straits Times (ST), Parvus has confirmed the incident.

The company is now in contact with the parties in question and is “working diligently to understand the circumstances” surrounding it.

HSA told ST it is currently investigating if there were defects with the batch of Aesthefill dermal fillers that could have affected its safety and quality.

AestheFill has been in use in Singapore since HSA approved it in October 2021.

Woman who went blind from dermal filler procedure is ‘young & married’

A spokesperson from HSA shared that Parvus reported the incident on 29 July.

It involved the blockage of a blood vessel following the administration of AestheFill, which led to blindness.

Per ST, the female patient is “young and married”.

Reportedly, the woman suddenly went blind in both eyes as a result of the AestheFill dermal filler injection she received at a clinic in Redhill.

Docter who performed procedure is a certified AestheFill trainer

The spokesperson confirmed that this is the first adverse event report for blindness resulting from dermal fillers in Singapore.

HSA classifies dermal fillers as Class D medical devices. These devices pose the highest risk when in use, and include other devices such as heart valves or implantable defibrillators.

The authority requires companies to report such adverse events within 10 days of occurrence.

ST said they have reached out to the doctor who administered the injection multiple times, but have yet to receive a response.

It is worth noting that the doctor involved in this case is a certified trainer in AestheFill injections.

No increase in similar cases of adverse effects, said HSA

Brendan Pang, general manager of Parvus, told ST that only qualified healthcare professionals can administer AestheFill.

Mr Pang added, “It is an internationally recognised filler for aesthetic treatments. As with any medical procedure, there are inherent risks, which are fully communicated to patients by the trained medical doctors prior to treatment.”

The HSA spokesperson also highlighted that there has been no significant increase in reports of adverse effects stemming from aesthetic implants such as dermal fillers in Singapore.

However, they also noted that blindness due to blood vessel blockage is a known risk for dermal fillers.

Featured image adapted from A New You Aesthetics Medical Spa, for illustration purposes only.