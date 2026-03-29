74-year-old woman dies after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio, driver arrested

Elderly woman seen lying on road near car in Ang Mo Kio

A 74-year-old woman died on Saturday (28 March) after being involved in an accident with a car in Ang Mo Kio.

A photo shared by a user on the Hardwarezone forum showed the woman lying motionless in the middle of the road after the accident.

Car stopped metres ahead of woman who lay on road

Also in the photo was a silver Toyota Prius that had stopped in the far-left lane, a few metres ahead of the spot where the woman lay.

Behind the woman was an ambulance, with at least two paramedics seen standing next to it.

A short distance farther back from the accident location was a pedestrian crossing.

From the photo, the accident appeared to have taken place along Ang Mo Kio Street 31, in front of Teck Ghee Court and Block 320.

Accident took place along Ang Mo Kio ‘Friendly Street’

Ang Mo Kio Street 31 was the first completed pilot of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) “Friendly Streets” initiative.

It included a new raised zebra crossing between Blocks 318 and 348 and new barrier-free kerbless crossings, according to LTA.

They were installed to provide safer connectivity for residents walking to amenities such as Teck Ghee Court Neighbourhood Centre, Teck Ghee Primary School and transport nodes such as the MRT stations in the vicinity.

Elderly woman conveyed to TTSH, where she passed away

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.05pm on 28 March.

It took place along Ang Mo Kio Street 31 in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, and involved a 74-year-old female pedestrian and a car.

The elderly woman was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

However, she subsequently passed away there.

Additionally, a 33-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 63-year-old pedestrian dies after accident with bus along Havelock Road, bus captain assisting investigations