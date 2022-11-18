Woman Leaves Admin Job In China & Works As Cleaner Instead, Now Owns 2 Properties

Woman Leaves Admin Job In China To Work As Cleaner, Once Worked 17 Hours In A Day

Earning a living can be difficult indeed, especially if you need to support a family.

However, a woman in China has found that if you’re willing to swallow your pride and work hard, it’s possible to save up a decent amount.

Faced with mounting bills, she decided to leave her admin job and work as a cleaner instead.

She now owns two properties and two cars.

University grad quits admin job when bills pile up

About two years ago, university graduate Liu Xiaoli held an administrative job, she told Ding Duan News (顶端新闻) in a video on Weibo.

However, her son started schooling, and her parents began racking up all kinds of expenditures as they got older.

Her mother, especially, needed some funds due to failing health.

Going against conventional wisdom, she left her cushy office job and started cleaning houses for a living instead.

Woman from China didn’t dare tell others she was a cleaner

At first, it wasn’t easy not because of the work itself, but because of the stigma.

After six months on the job, Ms Liu went back for Chinese New Year but didn’t dare tell her father what she was doing for a living, she said.

Neither did she post anything on social media.

She was afraid that her family might feel embarrassed about her job if people found out about it.

She explains decision to her parents

Later, when Ms Liu finally told her parents she worked as a cleaner, she explained that she had a good feeling about it.

Just because she went to university, it didn’t mean she had to get a “presentable job”, she reasoned.

In fact, every job had its benefits, she added.

Surprisingly, her father agreed.

Once the burden was lifted, she had more motivation at work.

She worked 17 hours in one day

Of course, Ms Liu also has to work hard.

Once, she even worked 17 hours in one day, from 7am in the morning to 2am the next day.

As for food, she sometimes doesn’t have time to sit down for a proper meal.

Before proceeding to their next house, they would buy some fast food, or bread and water, and consume it on the way.

She owns 2 properties & 2 cars

However, Ms Liu has apparently reaped the rewards of her hard work after just two years of slogging it out.

She told Ding Duan News that she currently owned two properties in Zhengzhou, though they’re “not big” and just 90 square metres (969 square feet) in size.

She also said she had two cars, adding that they were “not expensive”.

Woman from China intends to continue being a cleaner

It appears that Ms Liu has fallen in love with the job, saying that the more you do it, the more you’ll start liking it.

Hence, she intends to continue in this line. She also hopes to bring in more ladies who would otherwise be too proud or unsure how to start.

That’s because she feels that there’s a shortage of cleaners, so they can all increase their income together.

As long as one is “willing to take hardship” and “isn’t afraid of tiredness”, she feels there’s no lack of money to be earned.

Customer satisfaction is another motivation

Another motivating factor for Ms Liu is the feeling of satisfaction when getting customers’ trust and approval.

When that happens, she said she would even feel that it doesn’t matter how much money she makes, adding,

As long as the customer is satisfied, I’ll be very happy.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 顶端新闻 on Weibo.