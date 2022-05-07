95-Year-Old Grandma Works As Cleaner At Woodlands Coffee Shop, Says She Refused Children’s Money

Grandma Wasn’t Used To Leisurely Life After Retirement, So She Found A Job

When we see elderly people working in tiring jobs, it’s natural to have sympathy and wonder why they aren’t relaxing during their golden years.

A 95-year-old Singapore grandma, who was seen working as a dish collector at a Woodlands coffee shop, might be a similarly heartbreaking sight.

However, she has reportedly said she’s still working because she wants to be self-sufficient.

In fact, her children have offered to give her money but she refused, she added.

Grandma has been working for 14 years at coffee shop

Mdm Zheng Xuehua was spotted clearing plates and bowls at a coffee shop in Block 780, Woodlands Crescent, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Despite her thin and frail appearance, with a bit of a hunchback, she’s actually been working there for 14 years.

However, as she grows older, her legs are getting less flexible, she told the paper.

Thus, she’s not sure how long more she can continue working, but will do it as long as her body allows it, she said.

She had a hard life

Mdm Zheng has had a hard life, according to Zaobao.

She followed her husband from Fujian province in China to Singapore at the tender age of 20 years old.

The couple had seven children, but eventually weren’t on good terms.

That prompted her to strike out on her own, going from kampung to kampung selling women’s clothes to bring up her children.

Perhaps due to working hard her whole life, she wasn’t used to the leisurely life after retirement, she said.

Thus, she looked in the newspaper and found a job collecting dishes at the coffee shop — and has been at it for 14 years.

She refused to take money from children

Most people would question why her seven children aren’t supporting her.

But she told Zaobao that they actually offered to give her money, but she refused, saying,

My children also have their own families to support, it’s not easy.

Thus, she wants to be independent and do as much as she can to support herself.

She wakes up at 4.30am to get to work

When she found the job, she was living with her youngest son in Woodlands at the time, so it was nearby.

Her son moved later, and she’s now living with another son in Toa Payoh, but doesn’t want to switch jobs.

Thus, she wakes up at 4.30am just to catch an MRT and then a bus to Woodlands, as she’s “slow-moving and doesn’t want to be late for work”.

It takes her more than an hour to get to the coffee shop, and she knocks off work at 3pm, she said.

She has 20 great-grandchildren

According to Mdm Zheng, she has 20 great-grandchildren — so technically speaking, it shouldn’t be difficult to find someone to take care of her.

Her family members are also worried about her health and safety, and tried to persuade her to quit and relax, she added.

However, she still insists on working as she’s used to working hard her whole life, adding,

As a mother, it’s my duty to bring up my children — but I don’t ask them for anything in return.

Kudos for her hard work & dedication

It’s understandable for some to be concerned about Mdm Zheng’s health and safety, especially since she’s doing a tiring job at an advanced age.

However, others might feel that if she really wants to work, we shouldn’t stop her from doing so.

Kudos to Mdm Zheng for her hard work and dedication that typifies the spirit of our Pioneer Generation.

Do you think our seniors should continue working if they want to? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.