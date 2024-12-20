Chinese woman in Shanghai gives birth to ‘dark-skinned’ baby, denies cheating on husband

Chinese woman delivers ‘dark-skinned’ baby, leaving husband in shock

A 33-year-old woman in Shanghai, China reportedly gave birth to a “dark-skinned” baby, leaving her husband in disbelief.

Initially excited to welcome their child, the husband expressed doubt upon seeing the baby’s skin tone and questioned whether he was the biological father, with some raising suspicions that the father might be of African descent.

However, the wife firmly denied any infidelity, stating she had “never been to Africa” and “had no African friends”.

The hospital also confirmed there was no mix-up with the baby.

Doctor suggests genetic mutation or recessive gene as potential cause

Geneticist Dr Chang Chia-Ming explained that while extremely rare, it is theoretically possible for two ethnically Chinese parents to have a darker-skinned child due to recessive gene inheritance or a genetic mutation.

He noted that both parents may carry recessive genes related to melanin production.

Although their own skin tones are typical, these hidden genes could combine in the child, resulting in a darker complexion.

Additionally, a spontaneous genetic mutation could alter the baby’s pigmentation.

While such mutations are very unlikely, they are not unheard of in medical science.

Dr Chang also expressed concern that the baby’s dark skin could be a sign of an underlying medical condition.

He suggested that further monitoring and professional medical observation might be needed to rule out any health issues.

The complexity of genetics captures public attention

Dr Chang pointed out that genetics is a complex and unpredictable field, where parents may unknowingly carry recessive traits that manifest in their children in unexpected ways.

He stated that hereditary traits go beyond the obvious transmission of visible characteristics like skin colour.

Even couples with similar genetic backgrounds can carry hidden variations that appear in their offspring.

This incident has sparked widespread interest in genetic inheritance, recessive genes, and mutations.

Experts noted that while rare, the birth of dark-skinned babies to non-Black parents aligns with established genetic principles.

“As genetic research continues to advance, our understanding of such phenomena will grow, helping more families navigate similar situations in the future,” they concluded.

