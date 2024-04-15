Woman stands in Johor parking lot to ‘chope’ it for S’pore-registered car, waves other vehicles away

Woman ‘chopes’ parking lot in Johor & refuses to move

On Saturday (13 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook Page posted a video of a parking space ‘chope-ing’ incident involving a woman and a vehicle in Johor.

The clip showed the woman standing in an empty lot, allegedly reserving the spot for another vehicle.

Many commenters have since called her out for being inconsiderate.

Woman tries to ‘chope’ parking lot

According to SGRV, the incident occurred outside the Tangkak Beef noodle restaurant in Johor at 12.03pm on Friday (12 April).

Dashcam footage from a vehicle that was turning into an empty lot in front of the eatery captured a woman holding an umbrella standing at the front of the lot.

As the dashcam vehicle approached, the woman waved at the driver, as if signalling for them not to go any further.

She also uttered some words to the driver, seemingly suggesting that she had reserved the lot for someone else.

The video very briefly showed the dashcam vehicle reversing before cutting to a photo of a Singapore-registered Mitsubishi in the exact lot seen earlier.

Netizens call out woman for being inconsiderate

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters called out the woman for her inconsiderate behaviour and said the driver should have attempted to take the spot.

Others backed the woman, saying the driver was in the wrong as she had rightfully “reserved” the space.

Meanwhile, many netizens were amusingly impressed by the “Singaporean car chope-ing spirit” that was strong even across the border.

Also read: Man exits S’pore-registered car to ‘chope’ Aeon Mall carpark lot, leaves after parking attempt fails

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.