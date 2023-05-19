Elderly Woman Falls Off Bicycle On Road In Clementi, Army Officer Carries Her To Safety

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Army Officer Carries Elderly Woman To Safety In Clementi On 17 May

Seeing an elderly woman in a precarious situation by the roadside, a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer rushed out of his car and carried her to safety.

The officer only left after he was sure that the senior was safe and well enough to return home.

The Singapore Army posted about the incident on Facebook, praising the officer for his actions and for being a “responsible citizen”.

Elderly woman falls from bicycle carrying groceries in Clementi

At about 12.30pm on Wednesday (17 May), Master Warrant Officer (MWO) William Nadan was reportedly on his way for his lunch break when he witnessed the concerning scene.

Based on the picture shared by The Singapore Army, the encounter took place along Commonwealth Avenue West, near Clementi Central.

An elderly woman had apparently fallen from her bicycle — which was full of groceries at the time — and was lying on the traffic walkway.

Sensing the dangerous situation she was in, an elderly man tried pulling her away from the road but was “struggling” to do so.

Army officer stops car & helps woman onto pavement in Clementi

Upon seeing this, MWO William quickly exited his car and carried the elderly woman onto the pavement.

The Commando, who has undergone the Emergency Medical Specialist course, also checked if she required medical attention.

When asked about what was going through his head at the time, MWO William said,

At that moment, I instinctively opened the door and rushed out to help her.

The Singapore Army further shared that he only left the scene after ensuring that the lady was well enough to return home with her companion.

He added,

No matter how difficult or unfavourable a situation is, you must always step up and help others.

According to The Singapore Army, MWO William is “a strict and firm trainer” who “also shows compassion and empathy to everyone”.

MWO William was also praised for his kind actions and for being a “responsible citizen”.

Kudos to MWO William for going out of his way to help the elderly woman. We hope his actions inspire others, uniformed or not, to do the same.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Singapore Army on Facebook.