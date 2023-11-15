Woman In Colombia Killed By Lightning Strike, Public Advised To Avoid Beach During Rainy Weather

Woman Dies After Lightning Strike On Colombia Beach

A common reaction to witnessing a lightning strike would be to seek shelter, to avoid any harm befalling you. But a woman in Colombia failed to do that and was struck by lightning while walking on a beach.

She passed away despite receiving first aid immediately and officials identified her cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Local authorities have since urged members of the public to stay away from the beach during rough weather.

According to BNN Network, the incident occurred on Azul La Boquilla beach in the northern region of Cartagena, Colombia.

A 34-year-old Venezuelan woman, Froilanis Maireth Rivas Román, was at the beach when there was a lightning strike.

Footage of the tragedy apparently showed her enjoying her time there just moments before a bolt of lightning struck her.

Passers-by immediately assisted her and the lifeguard team in the vicinity administered first aid. They subsequently conveyed her to a healthcare facility.

Despite their efforts, doctors declared Rivas Román dead on arrival. They identified her cause of death as cardiac arrest resulting from the lightning strike.

Public advised to adhere to safety measures

In light of the tragedy, local authorities have advised the public to adhere to safety measures, especially when weather conditions seem rough.

In such situations, people are reminded to avoid the beach.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that reports of victims being struck by lightning have emerged.

A little closer to home, a motorcyclist in Selangor died from his injuries after a lightning strike earlier this year.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities also observed that the strike had “punched” two holes into the ground.

