Woman in Taiwan finds condom lodged in genitals during sex, takes 20 minutes to remove it

Condom lodged inside woman’s genitals during sex

A couple in Taiwan encountered an unexpected and awkward moment during their intimate time together when a condom went missing — later discovered lodged in the woman’s genitals.

The unusual incident was shared by the woman on DCard, a popular Taiwanese community platform.

She recounted that her boyfriend noticed the condom was missing midway through their activity, despite not changing positions or withdrawing.

Panicked, the couple scoured their surroundings, searching every corner of the room, only to come up empty-handed.

The woman then turned to the Internet, discovering that it was possible for a condom to get stuck in the genitals. However, she noted that she didn’t feel anything unusual inside.

Rather than visiting a doctor, she decided to handle the situation herself, pointing out that she would be too embarrassed to see anyone.

20-minute struggle to retrieve the condom

Initially, her boyfriend tried to retrieve the condom with his hand but failed.

She also attempted straining, squatting, and jumping, but none of these methods worked.

Next, she lay on her bed, tried to stimulate moisture, and cautiously inserted her hand deeper. Initially, she still couldn’t locate it.

After several tries, she finally found the condom and removed it, describing it as flat and circular when retrieved.

The entire ordeal took about 20 minutes.

She shared that this was the first time such an incident had occurred, despite using condoms for three to four years.

Netizens and professionals advise seeking medical help

Following her post, medical professionals highlighted the importance of seeking medical assistance in such cases, according to ETtoday.

A nurse, responding to the post, recounted a similar incident where a couple sought help in the emergency room to remove a stuck condom.

She cautioned against attempting self-removal, as it could lead to injury or infection.

Some netizens speculated that the incident occurred because the condom was too large for the boyfriend.

Another netizen praised the woman for her persistence, remarking that she deserved respect from all men for handling the situation herself.

