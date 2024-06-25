S’porean man accused of hiding woman’s corpse in Hougang apartment

Singaporean man accused of knowingly concealing woman’s corpse in Hougang apartment

A Singaporean man has been accused of hiding a woman’s corpse in an apartment in Hougang.

33-year-old Jason Hong Kai Qi allegedly left the body of Ms Nallur Yang Hui Ying to decompose in the condominium unit for four days in April.

If found guilty of the offence, Mr Hong faces up to seven years in jail.

Allegedly concealed woman’s corpse for four days

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Mr Hong had cause to seek help over Ms Yang’s corpse at a unit in Block 43 Hougang Avenue 7 on 23 April afternoon.

Instead of reporting the case, the 33-year-old chose to leave the apartment.

Ms Yang’s body was only discovered four days later in a decomposed state.

Mr Hong was subsequently charged with one count of knowingly concealing a human corpse.

His case was adjourned due to a pending report from the Health Sciences Authority to determine the cause of Ms Yang’s death.

However, the report was not mentioned when Mr Hong returned to court on Monday (24 June).

The charge sheet also did not state the nature the pair’s relationship.

Faces up to 7 years’ jail if found guilty

Per CNA, Mr Hong’s case was delayed on Monday (24 June) as he had no form of identification and did not have a bailor present in court.

He claimed that both his passport and IC were seized during a search and was unsure if it was officers from the police or Immigration and Checkpoint Authority who possessed his documents.

When further questioned by the prosecutor, Hong said his IC was at home and was unsure if authorities had seized it or he had lost it.

His bailor subsequently arrived at court later that evening, after which the prosecution sought to adjourn the case for six weeks.

They were reportedly awaiting reports from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and stated Hong was also under investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The 33-year-old is currently out on a bail of S$20,000 and will return to court in August.

Hong faces up to seven years’ in jail, a fine, or both if found guilty of knowingly concealing a human corpse and preventing its discovery.

