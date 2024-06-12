Thai man keeps murdered girlfriend’s corpse in truck while visiting another girlfriend

Thai man keeps murdered girlfriend’s corpse in the truck for hours

A man in Thailand murdered his girlfriend and drove her pickup truck to meet another girl with the corpse still in the vehicle.

The incident happened last Sunday (2 June) in Khiri Khan province. The victim’s body was only found five days later on Friday (7 June).

The victim apparently fell out with the suspect after the former spoke loudly while the latter was on a call with his other partner.

Man strangled victim after argument

According to Thairath, the suspect — Anuwat ‘Nu’ Pimmat — flew from Bangkok to Phuket to help the victim return a pickup truck to her ex-boyfriend.

While driving the truck, Nu’s girlfriend called him on his phone.

To make her presence known to Nu’s girlfriend, the victim — 21-year-old Benjarat ‘Nong Cream’ Choeijan — decided to talk loudly while the call was ongoing.

After Nu hung up the phone, Nong Cream slapped the 20-year-old.

In a fit of anger, Nu strangled Nong Cream to death after parking the truck.

Visited another girl with murdered girlfriend’s corpse still in truck

After the incident, Nu reportedly covered Nong Cream’s body with a cloth and reclined the seat to make her seem as if she was lying down.

Nu then continued driving the truck for five hours to look for a place to dispose of the corpse, which remained on the vehicle the entire time.

Before disposing of the body, Nu even went to see his other girlfriend, Fern, at her health clinic.

He finally dumped Nong Cream’s body on a patch of grass along a highway and used toilet cleaner to disfigure it.

The police later managed to identify Nong Cream through her Winnie the Pooh tattoo and a ring she was wearing.

Sold truck for 100,000 baht

Thai news site Channel 8 reported that Nu drove a few of his friends in the truck after disposing of the corpse

The truck, which the police are still unable to locate, was sold for 100,000 baht (~S$3,682).

The police arrested Nu on Monday (10 June) after tracking his whereabouts via CCTV footage.

Featured image adapted from Channel 8 and @ittipat_tv on X