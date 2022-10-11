M’sian Woman Hugs Elderly Stranger & Cries, Says She’s Reminded Of Her Mother

Malaysian Woman Approaches Elderly Stranger For Hug, Cries After Recalling Own Mother

Sometimes, the actions of strangers can evoke some well-kept memories in our heads.

For this woman in Malaysia, it was the joy of seeing an elderly stranger joyfully digging into her meal at a restaurant in Sri Karak, PJ New Town.

According to the stranger’s daughter, the woman approached her mum and asked for a hug after watching how she enjoyed her food.

After the hug, the woman explained that the sight reminded her of her own mother, who’s been eating through tubes in her old age.

Woman cries after hugging elderly woman who reminded her of her mother

Ms Anis Ramly first shared the story on LinkedIn, which has since garnered over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In the post, she shared that she was having lunch with her parents when a woman approached them.

They ordered all of her mother’s favourite dishes and she was “thoroughly enjoying her lunch”, adds Ms Anis.

The woman then came up and told the OP’s mum with a smile that she “enjoyed seeing her (you) eat”.

Her mum replied that it was because the food was good, returning a smile in the process.

Seeing that, the woman says, “Good. Good. Auntie. Sorry. Can I hug you?”

The OP says her mum was taken aback by the request but quickly recovered before going in for a hug.

The woman then broke down in tears and explained between tears that her mother’s 93 years old and could only eat through tubes.

Seeing the OP’s mother enjoying her food and eating heartily made the woman recall her mum.

As the woman continued sobbing, the OP’s mother hugged her even tighter.

Heartwarming hug between elderly stranger & woman tugged at netizens’ heartstrings

Netizens were heartened by the heartwarming exchange, with some even recalling memories with their own mothers.

One netizen apparently teared up after reading the post, sharing that his mother had passed last month.

The story had a similar effect on this netizen who understood the feeling of tending to elderly parents.

A netizen recalled her late sister when reading the story, remembering that her sister had lost her appetite while battling cancer.

Connected despite not knowing one another

Sometimes, certain feelings and emotions transcend conventional connections.

In this case, the pair connected on a deeper level despite not knowing each other.

Hopefully, the woman can slowly come to terms with her reality and live the rest of her days with renewed spirit.

Featured image adapted from LinkedIn & Restoran Sri Kawak on Facebook.