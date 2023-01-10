69-Year-Old Woman Passes Away In Aljunied Flat, Found A Week Later By Volunteer

Elderly Woman Found Dead In Aljunied Flat On 9 Jan

A week ago, a resident at Block 100 Aljunied Crescent first detected a stench wafting into his home but did not know the cause.

On Sunday (8 Jan), a volunteer named Madam Zhu, who delivers food to the block every week, climbed the stairs, going door to door, and found that the rotting smell emanated from a 10th-floor unit.

She informed the police about the stench. They later confirmed that a 69-year-old woman was found dead in the flat.

It was reported that the elderly woman had likely passed at least a week ago.

Neighbours detected rotting stench

According to Shin Min News Daily, resident Mr Lin, 70, began smelling a strange odour at his 11th-storey flat about a week ago. But on Sunday (8 Jan), he found that the stench got unbearably intense.

Fearing that an elderly person had passed away in their home, he notified the volunteer Madam Zhu, who frequented the block to deliver food.

After hearing this, Madam Zhu, 52, started to walk up the stairs from the sixth floor, going door to door to find the source of the smell.

When she reached the 10th storey, she discovered that the stench was coming from the unit right below Mr Lin’s flat.

The authorities were soon informed about the situation.

The woman reportedly passed away at least a week before being found.

Her opposite neighbour, 71-year-old Mr Yang, said the rotting odour had been especially strong last Wednesday (4 Jan) and Thursday (5 Jan).

But he hardly encountered his neighbour as she often came home late at night, so it did not cross his mind that something could have happened to her.

Another neighbour shared that the last time she saw the elderly woman was last Monday (2 Jan). At that time, she seemed to be doing well still.

No foul play suspected

The police confirmed they received a report about the unnatural death at 2.35pm on Sunday (8 Jan).

A 69-year-old woman was found collapsed in the flat. She was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that no foul play was suspected.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Items had to be cleared from Aljunied flat

Shin Min Daily News reports that the deceased elderly woman was found beside a bed.

However, the body could not be retrieved because the flat was piled with items.

From 4pm that day, town council cleaners were seen going in and out of the flat, removing items from the flat. These items included daily essentials, cardboard boxes, buckets, and flower pots.

In total, they made about 10 trips to clear the items.

It was only at about 7.10pm that the elderly lady’s body was brought out of the flat.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling also came down to the scene to better understand the situation.

On Monday (9 Jan) afternoon, police officers were seen at the scene.

They cordoned off the corridor. Officers donning gloves and shoe coverings were seen in the unit conducting investigations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.