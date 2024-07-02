Kindhearted woman in M’sia drowns after delivering food to Sabah flood victims

Woman in M’sia drowned after delivering food to flood victims

A woman in Sabah, Malaysia reportedly drowned after being swept away in a flood in the early morning of 1 July.

The kindhearted woman and her husband had delivered food to flood victims in Sabah and encountered a flooded road on the way home.

Trying to wade through the water, the wife slipped and was swept away by rapid currents.

Her body was discovered after she went missing for six hours.

Sabah was hit by floods on 1 July following a massive downpour, causing extensive damage and forcing at least 400 people to evacuate.

Penampang District Police Chief Sammy Newton said that the 37-year-old woman, Monica Ting Siew Kwong, drowned after being swept away in the flood at around 1.40am after delivering food to victims affected by the floods in Donggongon with her husband.

Her husband had tried to grab her hand, but the force of the currents pulled them apart.

Ms Ting’s body was found in a tree at 8am around 500 metres away from where she was last seen.

Personnel from the Civil Defence Force had located her after discovering her shoes nearby.

According to China Press, the chief added that both of them were originally from Sarawak but had lived in Kota Kinabalu for about 10 years. They operated a coffee shop there.

Her husband, 39-year-old Hii Ding Wei, said they were going home after delivering the food to the victims, but encountered a flooded road near the Sigah roundabout of the Jalan Penampang Bypass.

As the car was unable to get through, they decided to disembark and wade through the floods.

They were trying to cross to the opposite side of the road to wait for their relatives to pick them up.

However, the wife slipped and was swept away by the swift currents despite his attempts to hold onto her hand.

Chief Newton said Ms Ting’s body has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for further examination.

