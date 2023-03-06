M’sian Man Braves Strong Tide To Deliver Food For Johor Flood Victims, Unsung Hero Moves Everyone

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Man Braves Strong Tide To Deliver Food To Johor Flood Victims

Rainfall has been heavier than ever in our part of the world recently, with some states in Malaysia even experiencing floods.

One of the worst-hit states has been Johor, with at least three people dead and tens of thousands of people evacuated.

At the same time, it is also in turbulent times like this that humanity can shine brighter than ever.

One Malaysian man demonstrated that as he was seen braving a strong tide to deliver food to flood victims in Johor.

His act of determination has gone viral, garnering him praise from moved netizens.

Man delivers food to Johor flood victims while submerged from waist down

In a video shared by TikTok user @zurainiswarno on Thursday (2 Mar), the man appeared to be immersed in gushing floodwater while delivering food.



According to the caption, the man is known as Abang Salleh (Brother Salleh), and he was trying to get food to flood victims sheltering in a local school.

The tide had reportedly risen from calf level to waist level, making it extremely difficult for Abang Salleh to complete his mission.

In the 26-second clip, the floodwater has clearly gone up to his waist and he is visibly trying hard to keep his balance.

He reaches out to collect a few bags of food with one hand, while using the other to grip onto a rope held by other volunteers standing in the water.

Although he tries to walk forward while holding the food, the tide proves too strong and he shakes his head to indicate he can’t go on.

It is unclear whether he or the other volunteers managed to deliver the food in the end.

Over 49,000 people displaced so far in Johor flood

The flood in Johor is already shaping up to be one of the worst the country has seen.

The Star reported that 49,410 people have been displaced as of 8am today (6 March).

Additionally, 14,125 families are staying at 269 temporary relief centres in the 10 districts affected by the flood.

These districts are Batu Pahat, Johor Baru, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing, Muar, Pontian, Segamat, and Tangkak.

Rivers in some of these districts have also breached dangerous levels, and multiple roads have been closed off to vehicles.

Community matters more than ever in times of disaster

Kudos to Abang Salleh for putting his life on the line to help his fellow Malaysians.

We hope that he and the other volunteers managed to get to safety and completed their mission eventually.

They prove that when disastrous times come, nothing makes a difference more than a community banding together.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.