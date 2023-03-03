Heavy Rain Causes Floods In M’sia, Nearly 35,000 Citizens Evacuated & 3 Dead

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

3 Dead As Heavy Rain Causes Floods In Malaysia

Over the last few days, continuous heavy rain has caused severe floods in several parts of Malaysia.

As a result, nearly 35,000 people have been displaced.

The death toll has also risen to three after authorities found the bodies of a man and woman in their 70s.

Johor the worst-hit state

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the floods affected the state of Johor the worst.

Malay Mail reports that as of Friday (3 Mar), authorities have evacuated over 33,000 victims to 217 flood temporary relief centres.

With over 12,000 people evacuated to 77 relief centres, Segamat is the worst affected district in the state.

Besides that, the states of Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka also experienced floods.

As of 3 Mar, 44 flood relief centres opened across the three states, accommodating around 3,000 victims.

In Sarawak, 43 people were evacuated to two flood relief centres.

3 dead after floods in Malaysia

On Thursday (2 Mar), Bernama reported that the death toll from the floods had risen to three.

According to the Segamat district police chief, authorities found the bodies of a man and woman in their 70s.

This happened while team members were monitoring the area after water levels receded.

Both victims were reportedly living alone and the water levels in their houses had risen to the roof.

Neighbours said that the victims refused to leave their homes as they thought the floods would not get worse.

Subsequently, authorities conveyed their bodies to the hospital for a post-mortem.

This follows the first recorded death from the floods. The Straits Times (ST) reports that a man in Kluang died when his car was swept away by the waters.

Rain expected to last over the next few days

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast that the rain will continue to hit several parts of Johor from 3 Mar to 4 Mar.

It also expects the rain to last in various places in Pahang from 3 Mar to 5 Mar.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara, Jabatan Perdana Menteri on Facebook & Facebook.