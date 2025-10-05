Elderly woman dies after being hit by e-bike in Hougang, rider assisting police investigations

Family of elderly woman appeals for witnesses to e-bike accident in Hougang

An 88-year-old woman has died after being involved in an accident with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Hougang.

According to a screenshot posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, a relative of the deceased appealed on Facebook for witnesses to the accident before her death.

They said it had taken place along Hougang Street 51 near lamp post 16, and led to their aunt being “in critical condition with massive brain damage”.

Relative of woman hit by e-bike in Hougang makes urgent appeal

On 30 Sept, another netizen posted on Facebook saying that his aunt had passed away from her injuries.

She had been hit by an e-bike while crossing Hougang Street 51 at about 7.50pm on 29 Sept, he added.

He made an urgent appeal for eyewitnesses, urging those who were there or those who knew someone who was there to contact him.

Elderly woman lay bleeding on Hougang road, e-bike seen on pavement

A 31-year-old domestic helper told Shin Min Daily News that she was hanging laundry outside her flat when she saw an ambulance arrive downstairs.

She then saw an elderly woman lying on the road, bleeding from her head. Passers-by were helping her.

Another resident, a 76-year-old named only as Mrs Ding (transliterated from Mandarin), said she was dropping her grandson off at school when she noticed several police officers standing around the pavement.

An e-bike, “the kind used by delivery riders”, was on the pavement, but she did not see the rider or the injured party, she added.

An employee of a nearby barber shop said they were closed at the time of the accident, but the police requested to check their CCTV footage.

Elderly woman passed away on 30 Sept

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.05am on 29 Sept.

It took place along Hougang Street 51 in the direction of Hougang Street 91, and involved a PAB and pedestrian.

An 88-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.55am, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, the elderly woman passed away on 30 Sept.

Additionally, a 49-year-old man who rode the PAB rider is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

