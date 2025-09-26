Woman allegedly lifts sleeping gown & exposes herself to teenage son, charged with sexual exposure

Woman allegedly lifts sleeping gown at house in MacPherson, exposes herself to her teenage son

A woman allegedly lifted her sleeping gown, exposing herself to her teenage son.

She has been charged with sexual exposure, according to court documents quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

Woman allegedly exposes genitals to son on 26 Dec 2021

The incident took place at about 1am on 26 Dec 2021, at a house near MacPherson Road.

The 57-year-old woman allegedly lifted her gown and exposed her genitals to her son, who was 16 years old at the time.

She was not named to protect her son’s identity.

Woman allegedly threatens to pull down skirt in another incident

Another incident took place at the same house at about 8am on 18 Jan 2022.

That morning, the woman allegedly said to her son:

Are you going to tell the police that I expose myself again? Then I will just expose myself.

She then allegedly indicated that she was going to pull down her skirt.

Court documents did not mention how her alleged actions were exposed.

Woman charged with 2 offences

Appearing in court on Friday (26 Sept), the woman was charged with two offences — one count of sexual exposure and another count of harassment.

Those found guilty of sexual exposure face up to a year in prison and/or a fine, according to the Penal Code.

The offence of harassment carries a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to S$5,000, according to the Protection from Harassment Act.

The case will be heard in court again on 10 Oct.

