Woman falls into manhole in Thailand, spends 30 minutes in sewage before rescue

Woman spends 30 minutes soaked in sewage after falling into unsecured manhole

On Monday (2 Sept), a 54-year-old woman spent half an hour soaking in dirty sewage water after falling into a manhole outside her home in Samut Sakhon, located just east of Bangkok.

According to Thairath, the woman reported that the cement cover gave way unexpectedly as she stepped on it, causing her to fall into the sewage along with the cover.

The manhole she fell into was about 2m deep and 1m wide.

The water level inside was nearly 1m high, leaving the woman submerged up to her shoulders.

Shocked and injured, she was unable to call for help. After being trapped in the sewage for around 30 minutes, a passer-by noticed the open manhole and found her.

The passer-by pressed the doorbell at the woman’s home, alerting her daughter, who then contacted the authorities.

Conveyed to hospital after rescue

Local rescue teams quickly responded to the emergency.

They lowered a small chair attached to ropes to safely lift the woman out of the manhole.

Rescuers noted minor scrapes on her body and cleaned her with fresh water before transporting her to Mahachai Hospital for further treatment.

The woman’s daughter told local media that the family was unaware of the incident until someone alerted them, leading them to rush out and contact the municipal office for assistance.

In response, the local municipal office issued an apology and ordered a thorough inspection of all manholes in the area.

Officials believe the manhole may have been left unsecured after garbage collection or during preparations for rising water levels.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and to prevent future occurrences.

