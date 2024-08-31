M’sian authorities suspend sinkhole rescue operation due to safety concerns, will transition to recovery mission

Malaysian authorities suspend sinkhole rescue operation on 31 Aug

Malaysian authorities have suspended the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian tourist who fell into the sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

This came nine days after 48-year-old Vijayalaksmi disappeared into the sinkhole last Friday (23 Aug).

Authorities cite safety reasons for move

Announcing the update, Federal Territories minister Zaliha Mustafa cited safety reasons for the suspension of the SAR operation:

The SAR is stopped due to various factors, including the safety and health of rescue personnel given the strong current in the search area.

With the SAR operation suspended, a search and recovery operation will take its place.

This recovery operation will be led by the police.

In addition, the KL City Hall (DBKL) will carry out “utility mapping” and commence an integrity audit of the Malaysian capital, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Dr Zaliha added that the authorities have informed the victim’s family of the update. They are also in constant communication with the family as well as the Indian High Commission.

Rescue operation was fruitless despite multiple techniques used

Over the past week, rescuers deployed multiple rescue techniques during the SAR operation.

These included using camera crawlers, ground-penetrating radar, as well as high-pressure jets as part of the ‘flushing’ method.

Despite the numerous methods deployed, the operation proved fruitless.

The SAR operation was also plagued by heavy rain, which led to fast-moving currents in the sewers.

Also read: ‘We will not stop’: Rescuers determined to find Indian tourist who fell into KL sinkhole

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and The Star.