M’sian woman cancels wedding with fiancé after catching him sleeping with another man

Woman breaks up engagement with fiancé after discovering him sleeping with another man

A woman’s dream of marriage was shattered after discovering her fiancé had been sleeping with another man, prompting her to end the engagement with him.

Sharing her story on Threads, the woman claimed that her fiancé, whom she had known since their school days, began to change after he started his career as a flight attendant, reports MStar.

“Right after matriculation, he became a cabin crew member. That is where the story began. I’m not trying to disparage cabin crew, but this happened after he joined that profession,” she said.

Discovered his dark secret upon checking his phone

She said she found out about his secret sexual encounter with another after checking his phone and finding a dating app for same-sex individuals.

“Yes, I know I was wrong for violating his privacy, but I confronted him immediately,” she said.

“Consequently, we broke off the engagement.”

Lied to her family to save his reputation

Despite her immense disappointment, the woman continued to protect her ex-fiancé’s reputation by lying to her family about their relationship.

“I told my parents that I had ‘lost heart’ and that we were no longer compatible. I felt I should guard his honour. I also admonished him for his actions.”

“Perhaps this was God’s test for us. Of course, I was devastated. I thought he would be my Imam (leader in prayer/husband), but he did this,” she said.

The disappointment is beyond words. Now, everything is just a memory.

Reunion at a friend’s wedding, forgiveness granted

According to the woman, they went their separate ways for a year after the breakup and ran into each other by chance at a friend’s wedding feast last month.

She shared that they had a good conversation and that she has already forgiven him.

“If he reads this Thread, I want to say that the door to repentance is still open,” she declared.

I miss the person you used to be. I always pray for you as a friend.

Also read: Woman in S’pore convinced that fiancé is under a love spell, seeks to win him back

