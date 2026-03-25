Woman in Vietnam successfully gives birth at age 60 in rare high-risk delivery

60-year-old woman gives birth amid high-risk factors in Vietnam

A woman successfully gave birth at the age of 60 in a rare and high-risk case at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The hospital announced that the delivery was carried out last Saturday (21 March), via cesarean section after careful monitoring of multiple health risks.

Pregnancy involved multiple health conditions

The woman was admitted to the hospital at 38 weeks and two days of gestation.

Although her overall condition was stable, doctors noted several risk factors, including chronic hypertension, gestational diabetes requiring daily insulin, and a history of gynaecological surgeries.

Her past procedures included open surgery for an ectopic pregnancy and uterine adhesiolysis, reports Tuoi Tre News.

Pregnancy achieved through IVF

The pregnancy was made possible through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Doctors highlighted that, at the age of 60, pregnancy and childbirth are no longer considered natural processes.

Instead, it places significant strain on the cardiovascular system, endocrine function, and overall recovery.

High risk of complications

The patient faced a variety of potential complications, including cardiovascular events, stroke from high blood pressure, and blood sugar fluctuations during and after surgery.

Additionally, her previous surgeries also increased the risk of tissue adhesions, injury, and intraoperative bleeding.

Medical staff conducted careful operation

The procedure was led by Professor Dr Nguyen Duy Anh, director of the hospital.

During the operation, the doctor was in constant conversation with the mother, offering reassurance and encouragement to help her through the process.

Despite the risks involved, the baby was successfully delivered on 20 March.

The newborn weighed 2.8kg and cried immediately after birth, showing strong reflexes.

The sound of the baby’s cry brought relief to the medical team, given the high-risk nature of the procedure.

Doctor’s advice for elderly pregnant women

Professor Nguyen shared that the mother’s recovery after surgery is just as important as delivering a baby in such cases.

As a result, women who get pregnant at an older age should be closely monitored at specialised medical facilities, with sufficient conditions and personnel to handle complex situations.

Also read: Woman in Thailand gives birth in petrol station after accident blocks path to hospital



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Featured image adapted from Tuoi Tre News and Lao Dong News.