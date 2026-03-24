Woman in Thailand gives birth in petrol station after accident blocks path to hospital

Woman delivers baby in petrol station due to accident on road

A woman in Nonthaburi, Thailand, gave birth in a petrol station after an accident on the road blocked her husband’s car from reaching a hospital.

Rescue unit receives report of baby born in petrol station

At 10.20pm on Friday (20 March), Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers and paramedics rushed to a petrol station near Tiwanon-Pak Kret Soi 46 after receiving reports of a woman delivering a newborn in her vehicle.

Upon arrival, officials found a 26-year-old Laotian woman sitting beside a red Mazda sedan, cradling her newborn baby girl.

The infant was crying loudly, which officials noted as a positive sign of health.

A medical team from the Royal Irrigation Department Hospital provided immediate first aid before transporting both mother and child to the hospital. Both are reported to be safe and in good condition.

Her contractions intensified during traffic jam

The father explained that he was driving his wife from their home in Soi Phra Mae Karun to the hospital as she went into labour.

However, they encountered a traffic jam caused by an accident right in front of the petrol station, involving a delivery truck that had overturned, spilling glass soda bottles across the road.

As his wife’s contractions intensified, he decided to pull into the petrol station for help, but the baby was delivered just as they got out of the car.

An officer from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation noted that his team was already at the scene responding to the overturned truck when police notified them of the birth taking place just metres away inside the station.

Also read: S’pore nurse gives birth in Grab car, driver praised for being calm & professional



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Featured image adapted from Naewna.