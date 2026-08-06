Woman in Vietnam gives birth on motorcycle en route to hospital, newborn found trapped in mother’s shorts

Woman in Vietnam gives birth on motorcycle en route to hospital

A pregnant woman in Vietnam was making her way to the hospital when the unexpected happened.

She went into labour and ended up giving birth on her vehicle, right outside the hospital.

Online footage showed a woman standing while straddling a motorcycle, with her newborn baby still attached to her by the umbilical cord.

Nearby, a pair of nurses can be seen carrying the newborn, and the female nurse tried to cut the umbilical cord.

As the attempts were in vain, a man in a black outfit scooped the woman up off the motorcycle and placed her straight onto an emergency stretcher waiting at the entrance.

Moments later, medical staff successfully detached the baby from the mother and carried them away in a green cloth.

Woman delivered baby before she could be admitted to hospital

The 25-year-old woman was 32 weeks pregnant when she suddenly experienced abdominal pain at around 6am on Monday (3 Aug).

According to VnExpress, the woman and her husband immediately rode a motorcycle to Phu Luong Hospital in Thai Nguyen Province as they did not have time to prepare for the delivery.

When the woman got off the motorcycle outside the hospital, medical staff rushed over to assist her.

They were shocked to find that the baby had already been delivered.

She previously received treatment for threatened miscarriage

Dr Tran Thi Lan Phuong, Deputy Head of the Department of Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Phu Luong Hospital, said the woman was in her fourth pregnancy and had previously received treatment at the hospital for threatened miscarriage.

Medical staff instructed the mother to carefully step away from the motorcycle and remain standing to avoid putting pressure on the newborn.

Doctors and nurses then supported the baby, kept him warm and cut the umbilical cord before transferring both mother and child to the delivery room for further care.

Both mother and child in stable condition

The newborn boy weighed 2kg and was in stable condition after birth. He also received his Hepatitis B vaccination.

Both the mother and baby are currently reported to be in good health.

Also read: Woman in Thailand gives birth in petrol station after accident blocks path to hospital

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