Woman Gives Birth In Taxi On 13 Jan, Driver Hopes To Find Out How Family Is Doing

While most babies are birthed in a delivery room, some just can’t wait to introduce themselves to the world.

On Wednesday (9 Feb), ComfortDelGro (CDG) shared on Facebook about one such baby, who was so eager to meet the world, that the mother had to deliver in a cab.

Source

This was the first time taxi driver Tan Boon Hoe had witnessed a child being delivered on his cab in the 24 years he worked as a cabbie.

Now, both CDG and the taxi driver are hoping to get in touch with the family.

Woman gives birth to baby in taxi outside hospital

In the wee hours of 13 Jan at about 4am, Mr Tan picked up a couple at Ubi who were heading to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

1 of the passengers, a pregnant lady, appears to be experiencing acute abdominal pain.

However, midway through the journey, the lady’s water bag broke and she shouted, “the baby is coming out!”

Tan panicked at first but he soon regained his bearings and suggested they went to Parkway East Hospital, which was just 10 minutes away.

The couple readily agreed and Tan swiftly drove them there.

Upon arriving at the hospital, a doctor and several nurses came to help deliver the baby in the taxi.

Even though the delivery took only about 15 minutes, Tan said it felt like a lifetime to him.

Following the birth of the newborn, the husband thanked Tan and even tipped him.

First time driver witnessed childbirth in his cab

Sharing his experience, Tan said this is the first time he had witnessed childbirth in his taxi during the 24 years he worked as a cabbie.

Source

Although he had to clean up the vehicle after, he was still immensely grateful for the experience. Thankfully, ComfortDelGro compensated Tan for the time needed to clean the taxi.

Even though the delivery took place in a taxi, Tan said the couple was lucky to have reached the hospital in time.

He added that it was a very special moment for him to witness a miracle like the promise of new life.

ComfortDelGro hopes to get in touch with family

Given how quickly everything took place, Tan did not manage to get the couple’s contact details before they were escorted to the hospital. Furthermore, the ride was a street-hail trip which means the couple’s information was not captured in the system.

Now, the taxi driver is hoping to find out how the couple and their newborn are doing.

He even hilariously added that he wants to know if the baby’s birth certificate will state ‘born in taxi’.

Anyone with information about the couple who delivered their baby in Tan’s taxi (number plate SH6627K) can contact CDG at:

Customer Service team: 6552 4525

feedback@cdgtaxi.com.sg

Congratulations to the couple

Welcoming a baby into the world is always a joyous event. Perhaps even more so as the baby was birthed in such a spectacular fashion.

MS News sends our heartiest congratulations to the couple and hopes their baby is growing well.

Hopefully, as the baby nears their 1-month celebration, Tan will also get to see the little bundle of joy birthed in his taxi.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ComfortDelGro Taxi on Facebook and Unsplash. Right image is for illustration purposes only.