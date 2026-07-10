Woman says PHV driver asked her inappropriate questions during ride, Gojek suspends him

Gojek driver allegedly suggests threesome to woman during late-night ride

A woman’s late-night private-hire vehicle (PHV) ride turned into a nightmare when her driver allegedly asked her inappropriate questions, including suggesting a “threesome”.

On Thursday (9 July), she posted a recording of the encounter on Instagram, where a man could be heard making lurid comments to her.

Gojek driver claims his daughter is the same age as woman

In the video, the woman said she was still recovering from the “traumatic experience” which occurred the night before.

Before the conversation turned inappropriate, the driver had asked her how old she was, she revealed.

When she replied that she was 26, he said his daughter was the same age — making what happened next even creepier.

Driver asks inappropriate questions, talks about sexual matters

In the recording, the man is heard asking her whether she is a virgin.

He then describes various lurid sexual acts in detail, including naming intimate body parts.

The appalled passenger could only nod and grunt in response, seemingly at a loss.

Driver asks to meet her to talk

The driver also asked the woman whether she would ever want to “make love with a man”.

When she answered in the negative, he queried if she could meet to “talk about this” one day.

This prompted her to ask, in disbelief, what he wanted to talk about.

He then said she could bring her “girlfriend” to meet him, which she rejected.

Driver suggests threesome, claims he was just joking

Worse still, the driver proceeded to suggest that they could do a “threesome”.

When the incredulous woman immediately declined, he claimed he was “just joking”.

Thankfully, at this point the vehicle stopped for the woman to alight, which she quickly did, still in disbelief.

Woman says she was ‘so scared’

The next day, the woman said she had to stay calm and play along with his questions for her own safety.

That’s because she was terrified that she would be driven to an abandoned location and assaulted, she added.

She felt it was inappropriate for the driver to ask her such questions, especially since he was technically at work.

She has reported the matter to Gojek, and revealed the driver’s name and licence plate number so others could avoid him.

Netizens disgusted at man’s behaviour

In the comments, netizens reacted with revulsion to the man’s behaviour and encouraged her to file a police report as well.

A female netizen said she had also encountered the driver, who had similarly asked her inappropriate questions.

She added that she would report the incident after seeing the woman’s video.

Another user said she had experienced something similar from a PHV driver, prompting her to ask her brother to wait for her downstairs,

Gojek suspends driver, investigating incident

In response to queries from 8world News, Gojek said it is aware of the video and is investigating the incident.

The driver has been suspended from its platform, and appropriate action will be taken against him based on the probe’s outcome.

The company takes such allegations “seriously” and is committed to providing a safe and comfortable ride experience for all its users, it maintained.

Also read: Grab driver in S’pore accused of watching porn while driving, suspended for safety lapses

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Featured image adapted from @huatyousay on Instagram.