Woman in S’pore helps baby bat stuck on pavement crawl to safety, hopes it reunites with family

Netizens applaud woman’s compassion as she helps baby bat crawl to safety

A woman in Singapore has touched the hearts of netizens after she was seen trying to help a struggling baby bat that had been stuck on a pavement, drawing praise for her compassion towards wildlife.

Woman steps in to help struggling baby bat

The touching moment was shared by TikTok user @sharlenetph on 12 Jan, where a small bat was seen crawling on the ground, seemingly unable to fly.

“Saw this lil critter otw home…tried to save its ass,” said the text overlay in her video.

In the footage, the woman is seen carefully watching the bat crawl on the pavement, making sure it’s safe while keeping a safe distance.

She then attempts to nudge the bat with a leaf towards the direction of a nearby tree, trying not to touch it directly.

However, the bat falls off each time.

“But I was scared,” the original poster (OP) admitted. “We were both scared.”

Eventually, after a few attempts, she managed to direct the bat to a tree, which it then climbed to safety.

In the caption, the OP expressed hope for the animal’s well-being, saying: “I hope the bat reunited with its family.”

Netizens praise woman for kind act

The video quickly gained attention online, with many netizens praising the woman for her kind-hearted actions towards the bat.

One netizen expressed admiration for the OP’s effort, explaining that bats need to “fly from height” as they cannot take off from the ground.

Another user pointed out that the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) would likely advise her to guide the bat near trees so it could return to its natural habitat.

A commenter thanked the OP, noting that placing the bat on a tree increases its chances of survival.

Others were equally touched by the OP’s actions, with one user saying: “The world is beautiful, you are beautiful.”

NParks advises public to seek help for injured bats

The National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public to call their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they see a bat that is injured, distressed, or trapped.

Do not attempt to handle the bat yourself, as it may bite in self-defence or suffer additional stress or injury.

MS News has reached out to the OP and ACRES for more information.

Also read: Bats feast on bananas left outside Potong Pasir stall at night, shocks passer-by

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from @sharlenetph on TikTok.