Bats feast on bananas left outside Potong Pasir stall at night, shocks passer-by

Bats latches onto bananas hanging outside Potong Pasir fruit stall

A fruit stall in Potong Pasir received unexpected customers in the form of bats munching on their bananas.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday (24 Feb) at 11pm, after the stall had closed.

Mr Bryan Ng told MS News that he was out for a stroll near Poiz Centre when he noticed the bats.

Intrigued, he decided to film the scene.

Although the stall wasn’t open for business, the shopkeepers had seemingly left bananas hanging from a pole.

Bats could be seen flying around the area and circling the fruit.

One of them had even landed on a bunch of bananas and started devouring its meal.

“There were at least four bats about,” Mr Ng said, with most flying around and others latching onto bananas.

He explained to MS News that he couldn’t get closer to film as the bats would take off flying again if he approached.

One bat even flew right by him, which Mr Ng admitted gave him a fright. He quickly walked away afterwards, leaving the ‘non-paying customers’ to their food.

Mr Ng also uploaded a second clip taken from another angle, more clearly showing the bats circling the banana ‘buffet’.

He told MS News that he was surprised to see bats active in such an urban area.

It was also his first time seeing bats eating from a stall.

After the sighting, Mr Ng said he would be more cautious when it came to picking and washing fruits from such stalls.

In the comments of his post, he also warned others by writing, “Remember to check your bananas before buying.”

OP warns others to check bananas before purchase

The footage frightened several netizens, with one alleged local resident even saying they would stop buying bananas.

Another user replied that fruit bats had little options for forest foraging in urbanised Singapore.

As such, the exposed bananas, which the user said should have been kept in storage, became an easy meal for them.

Featured images adapted from Mr Bryan Ng on Reddit and Streamable.