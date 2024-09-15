‘Why don’t Chinese men give up their seats to girls’: Woman in China hits man for refusing to give up train seat

Woman in military uniform hits man for refusing to give up train seat

A middle-aged woman wearing a military uniform was caught hitting a man on a train in Guangzhou, China after he refused to give up his seat to her.

The incident reportedly occurred on 15 March at the Guangzhou Metro Line 4. Video footage of the incident had circulated on social media.

According to a Mirror Media report, the 50-year-old woman surnamed Wang was shouting inside the train, “Starting from tomorrow, in all subway stations, men must stand and women sit.”

She also questioned, “Why don’t Chinese men give up their seats to girls? In foreign countries, all girls have seats.”

Woman hits man in train after argument

The man, identified as a 31-year-old surnamed Li, had asked the woman, “Why are you speaking nonsense on the Chinese subway?”

The woman responded, “How do you know I’m not Chinese? I’m not Chinese just because I’m wearing foreign clothes?”

Local reports said that later, a seat became vacant somewhere else in the carriage, but the woman refused to go there.

“Don’t be so nagging. Sit down,” the man had told her, but they continued to argue until the woman walked up to him.

She began punching him on the head several times and grabbing his hair, but the man did not fight back.

Fortunately, passengers intervened before the incident escalated and the subway staff arrived to take the woman away.

Woman was drunk during incident

The police arrived at the scene and took the woman to the police station for questioning.

They discovered that she had been drinking before the incident, which led her to lose her temper. She was later detained by the police.

Following the video’s popularity, netizens discovered that the woman was an entrepreneur worth tens of millions of dollars, who frequently visited high-end places, according to Mirror Media.

They speculated that due to getting her way most of the time, she lost control and became violent when she was not given a seat on the subway.

In the end, the woman was detained for 10 days and fined S$91 for her actions.

