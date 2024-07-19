Woman in India falls 3 storeys to her death after colleague hugged her

Woman in India loses balance & falls off parapet after male colleague hugged her

Warning: Some readers may find the images in this article distressing. Discretion is advised.

A friendly gesture turned fatal for a woman in India when she fell three storeys as a result.

Before the fall, she was hugged by a male colleague and lost her balance.

Woman in India suddenly hugged & falls

The incident occurred at about 2.40pm local time on Tuesday (16 July), according to a timestamp on CCTV footage of the incident posted on X.

In the clip, a woman in a blue top is seen sitting on the edge of a parapet, chatting with someone who’s off-camera.

That person then suddenly gives her a bear hug, causing both of them to lean backwards.

The woman then tumbles head-over-heels off the edge and falls down the building’s airwell.

The man who hugged her almost falls, but manages to hold on to the parapet in time.

He clambers back over and runs downstairs with another man while bystanders look down. A woman appears to cover her mouth in shock.

Woman worked as cleaner, has son & daughter

The incident occurred at the Globe State building in Dombivali, a city about 30km away from Mumbai, reported India’s ABP News.

The deceased, 31-year-old Nagina Devi Manjiram, worked as a cleaner at the building.

She leaves behind a son and a daughter.

The man was identified by India Today as her colleague.

Police open an investigation

After the woman fell from the third floor, the police arrived after responding to an alert.

They registered an accidental death report on the incident.

A police investigation has also been opened to gather further details about the woman’s death.

Also read: Boy in China in critical condition after falling from 7th floor escalator while playing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Rajmajiofficial on X,