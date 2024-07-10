Boy in China in critical condition after falling from 7th floor escalator while playing

Boy in critical condition after falling from seventh floor escalator

A boy is in critical condition after falling from the seventh-floor escalator at a shopping mall in Hunan, China on Sunday (7 July).

Footage of the accident has since been made public on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

The post by South China Video showed the moments leading up to the fall.

Child’s playmate tried to save him

In the clip, two children can be seen playing at the top of the escalator in a shopping mall.

One of them climbed up the escalator handrail and slid down when he lost his balance.

The other child noticed that his companion was unstable and tried to reach out to hold him, but was unable to prevent the fall.

The boy appeared to fall two floors down from the seventh floor, hitting a railing in the process.

Accident happened because the children were quarrelling

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident likely occurred because the two children were quarrelling.

The injured boy had been sent to the intensive care unit for treatment.

Meanwhile, relevant government agencies have intervened in the investigation.

