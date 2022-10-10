S’pore Woman Pretends To Be Indian Goddess & Forces Devotees To Eat Poop, Faces 50 Charges

Woman Who Pretended To Be Indian Goddess Faces 50 Charges, Including Cheating & Causing Grievous Hurt

While pretending to be an Indian goddess, 52-year-old Woo May Hoe allegedly forced several devotees to consume faeces.

She also committed a slew of other offences against a 43-year-old victim, such as pulling out her teeth and pouring essential oils into her eye.

The state court recently served her with several extra charges last week, bringing the total up to 50. They include cheating, causing hurt by means of a harmful substance, and causing grievous hurt.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to 10 years and caning for every offence.

Woman pretended to be Indian goddess

TODAY reports that Woo was remanded for around two years since October 2020, when the state court first charged her with 10 offences.

On 6 Oct, the prosecution brought another 40 charges against her, which the court has finalised.

Under the new allegations, Woo’s supposed victims have increased from eight to at least 14. The prosecution has accused her of targeting them between 2012 and May 2020.

While pretending to be an Indian goddess, she allegedly forced five people to swallow human faeces as part of their “punishment”.

Cheated several victims out of millions of dollars

Woo additionally faces charges of cheating several individuals out of millions of dollars. The victims incurred losses ranging between S$3,000 and S$100,000.

The money was supposedly for Woo to buy them cows as a “donation” to cleanse their sins, improve their medical conditions, and prevent their parents’ health from deteriorating.

According to TODAY, a woman provided Woo with S$500,000 for these reasons. The same woman also gave her S$2.5 million between 2013 and early 2015 after Woo said she needed funds for a “Balaji” temple at Vellore Village in India.

The victim handed over an additional S$3.5 million following a demand by Woo for funds to sponsor the expansion of a school at Vellore Village.

She targeted her again in 2020, by cheating her out of S$12,000. Woo achieved this by saying she needed to settle her debt with Malaysian loan sharks after borrowing money from them to for a landed property along Bedok Road.

In addition, Woo faces charges of conspiring to cheat banks into disbursing mortgage loans for numerous properties. The loan amounts are between S$185,000 and S$4.6 million.

Repeatedly physically abused woman

TODAY also reported that Woo assaulted a woman, aged 43, on several instances.

The offences she committed against the victim are as follows:

Made her jump from the second floor of Ubi Techpark, upon which she fractured both ankles

Extracted her tooth with a pair of pliers

Stabbed her forearm with scissors

Hit her face with several canes, causing her to sustain damage to her eye

Used a paint roller brush to hit her in the head and hand, fracturing her little finger

Struck her head with an “Isagenix” bottle and twisted her ear, causing it to bleed

Poured essential oils into her eye, resulting in her sustaining a “corneal abrasion”

Instructed another woman to yank her teeth out and use a mop to hit her buttocks

Woo is set to return to court on 17 Nov for a pre-trial conference. She is now on remand, with her bail set at S$200,000.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.