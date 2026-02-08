Woman pushing child in stroller jaywalks across Telok Blangah Road, almost gets hit by car & van

Woman with stroller carrying child seen crossing road despite red light at crossing, driver slams break to prevent accident

Dashcam footage of a woman jaywalking across Telok Blangah Road while pushing a child in a stroller has sparked outrage online, with many netizens calling her actions dangerous and irresponsible.

The video was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, drawing sharp criticism over the risk posed to both the woman and the child.

Woman crosses road against traffic lights with child in stroller

According to the post, the incident took place on 1 Feb at around 10.23am, along Telok Blangah Road near Hotel Faber Park.

Dashcam footage shows a car approaching a traffic junction where the traffic lights were clearly in favour of motorists.

In the leftmost lane, a van is seen stopping suddenly before a pedestrian crossing.

Moments later, a woman pushing a stroller — with a child seated inside — appears to walk in front of the van and begins crossing the road.

As the woman continues crossing, the dashcam vehicle is forced to brake sharply to avoid colliding with her and the child.

Despite the near-miss, the woman appears to cross the road calmly, seemingly unaware of how close the situation came to turning serious.

Netizens furious over reckless behaviour

The footage quickly drew angry reactions from netizens, many of whom condemned the woman for endangering a child.

One netizen called out the woman for her “stupid” act.

Another sarcastically questioned whether she was colour-blind, pointing out that the traffic lights were clearly green for cars.

One netizen speculated that the woman could be a domestic helper and hoped the child’s parents would be informed of the incident.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

