Car slams into pedestrian jaywalking at Hougang traffic crossing

Van inches forward to shield injured pedestrian from oncoming traffic

A pedestrian was hit by a car while jaywalking across a traffic junction in Hougang.

The man was sent flying as a result of the heavy impact.

A van driver later stopped his vehicle next to the crash site, seemingly to shield the injured pedestrian and warn approaching motorists.

Man crosses pedestrian crossing as traffic light was red

Dashcam footage shared on Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed the pedestrian crossing the road on a red light.

As he reaches the halfway point, the man tries to speed up.

The pedestrian appears to notice the oncoming car at the last minute and picks up his pace.

However, the man was unable to reach the other side in time and was struck by the car.

The impact of the collision sent the man onto the car’s windscreen momentarily before he slid off and landed head-first on the road.

As he lay on the road, a nearby van inched forward to block him from oncoming traffic.

Pedestrians and motorists were later seen assisting the injured pedestrian.

Netizens chide pedestrian for jaywalking

Netizens were quick to weigh in on the incident, with the pedestrian being the target of criticism and mockery.

One netizen theorised on the factors which led to the forceful impact.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident, which happened at the junction of Hougang Avenue 6 and Hougang Avenue 8, at about 12.15pm.

The pedestrian, identified as a 73-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

A 69-year-old driver is currently assisting with police investigations.

