4 pedestrians sent to hospital after car hits them at road junction in Jurong West

Car turning right hits 4 young pedestrians in Jurong West, police investigating

Four pedestrians were sent to the hospital after being hit by a car at a road junction in Jurong West.

Footage of the accident was posted on XiaoHongShu, showing the car ploughing directly into the quartet.

Pedestrians fall like bowling pins after car hits them in Jurong West

The clip, which had a timestamp of 1.55am on Saturday (1 Nov), started with the group crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

As the traffic light was red for oncoming traffic, it would have been showing the green man for the pedestrians.

However, a silver car making a right turn headed directly towards the pedestrians.

It then collided with them, causing all four to fall onto the road like bowling pins.

Ambulance called after accident

Startled, a man in the camcar said, “Oh!”.

Thankfully, the pedestrians got up almost immediately after the collision. The car that hit them also stopped a short distance away.

The video then cut to paramedics inside what appeared to be an ambulance, suggesting that medical assistance had been called.

Pedestrians sent to hospital conscious after Jurong West car accident

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident on 1 Nov at the T-junction of Jurong West Street 72 and Jurong West Avenue 4.

It involved four pedestrians aged between 22 and 23, and a 67-year-old female driver.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 2.15am, said it sent the four pedestrians to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

They were conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

