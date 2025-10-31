Car rams into jaywalking woman at Boon Lay pedestrian crossing, police investigations ongoing

Car hits jaywalking pedestrian at Boon Lay, sends her flying

A woman was hit by an oncoming car while jaywalking at a pedestrian crossing at Boon Lay.

The accident was captured on the dashboard camera of another vehicle and posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

On Tuesday (28 Oct) at about 1.36pm, a woman walked across the pedestrian crossing at a red light along Boon Lay Way.

As she was holding up an umbrella, she failed to see the oncoming car.

Even though the car appeared to be moving at a slow speed, it continued travelling towards the woman and struck her.

This sent the pedestrian into the air, causing her to land harshly on her side.

Immediately, the male driver walked out of the vehicle to check on the motionless woman.

In response to queries by MS News, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

Police investigations are underway.

Both driver and pedestrian at fault

The incident has drawn criticism towards both the pedestrian and the driver.

Users called out the pedestrian for not only jaywalking, but also for “strolling” and failing to look out for oncoming traffic.

Other commentors noticed that the driver had seemingly sped up when he neared the woman.

While they acknowledged that the pedestrian was at fault, they believed that the driver should not have rammed into her.

However, a netizen argued that the pedestrian may have been in a blind spot.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.