Car rams into jaywalking woman at Boon Lay pedestrian crossing, police investigations ongoing

jaywalking pedestrian

Latest News Singapore

Some netizens observed that the car slightly sped up as it neared the pedestrian.

By - 31 Oct 2025, 4:05 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Car hits jaywalking pedestrian at Boon Lay, sends her flying

A woman was hit by an oncoming car while jaywalking at a pedestrian crossing at Boon Lay.

The accident was captured on the dashboard camera of another vehicle and posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

On Tuesday (28 Oct) at about 1.36pm, a woman walked across the pedestrian crossing at a red light along Boon Lay Way.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

As she was holding up an umbrella, she failed to see the oncoming car.

Even though the car appeared to be moving at a slow speed, it continued travelling towards the woman and struck her.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

This sent the pedestrian into the air, causing her to land harshly on her side.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

Immediately, the male driver walked out of the vehicle to check on the motionless woman.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: ROADS.sg on Facebook

In response to queries by MS News, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

Police investigations are underway.

Both driver and pedestrian at fault

The incident has drawn criticism towards both the pedestrian and the driver.

Users called out the pedestrian for not only jaywalking, but also for “strolling” and failing to look out for oncoming traffic.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: Facebook

Other commentors noticed that the driver had seemingly sped up when he neared the woman.

While they acknowledged that the pedestrian was at fault, they believed that the driver should not have rammed into her.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: Facebook

However, a netizen argued that the pedestrian may have been in a blind spot.

jaywalking pedestrian

Source: Facebook

Also read: 9-year-old child on scooter shoots across Bencoolen pedestrian crossing despite red light, sent flying by taxi

9-year-old child on scooter shoots across Bencoolen pedestrian crossing despite red light, sent flying by taxi

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.

  • More From Author