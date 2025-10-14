9-year-old child on scooter shoots across Bencoolen pedestrian crossing despite red light, sent flying by taxi

Boy, 9, hit by taxi after paddling across pedestrian crossing in Bencoolen on 13 Oct

A 9-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a taxi at the junction of Middle Road and Bencoolen Street on Monday (13 Oct) after dashing across the crossing while the pedestrian light was red.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the boy shot across the junction. Seconds later, the taxi collided with him and sent him flying.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that the child was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Boy darts across pedestrian crossing while on scooter

Dashcam footage posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page showed the child emerging suddenly from the right side of the crossing.

The ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxi, which had the green light and was travelling straight through the junction, struck the boy as he entered its path.

The taxi driver was unable to brake in time and crashed straight into the child’s scooter, sending him into the air.

One of the boy’s shoes also flew off, landing a few metres away.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 2.45pm on Monday (13 Oct).

The boy was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A CDG spokesperson said that its taxi team will be reaching out to the boy to offer assistance and support.

The taxi company has also filed a police report and is cooperating with the authorities’ investigations.

Reminder to remain vigilant on roads

In the caption accompanying the video, the eyewitness wrote that incidents like this serve as a strong reminder for parents and caregivers to teach children proper road safety habits.

Commenters agreed.

“We wish the boy a full and speedy recovery,” the caption read. “This is a reminder to educate children on the importance of using pedestrian crossings properly and staying alert at all times.”

Many online commenters sympathised with the taxi driver, noting that he had no chance to stop given the speed at which the child dashed across the road.

Others also urged drivers to remain vigilant and slow down even when they have the right of way.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man stands in middle of road in Ang Mo Kio at 1am & blocks car for 15 seconds