Man stands in middle of road in Ang Mo Kio at 1am & blocks car for 15 seconds

The man shuffled across the road slowly, looking dazed.

By - 18 Sep 2025, 4:50 pm

Man in middle of Ang Mo Kio road blocks car, netizens suspect Kpods responsible

A late-night drive in Ang Mo Kio took a bizarre turn when a man was caught on video stumbling into the middle of the road and blocking a car at 1am.

According to the dashcam timestamp, the bizarre encounter occurred on 17 Sept at 1.04am.

The camcar driver was travelling down a road when they suddenly noticed a man walking across it.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

As such, the camcar came to a stop in time to avoid a collision.

Man stops & gestures weakly at car in Ang Mo Kio

The pedestrian slowly moved across the lanes, just a few metres away from a pedestrian crossing showing the green light.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

He was dressed in a dark red shirt and wore a cap.

The man appeared dazed and uncoordinated as he stumbled onwards, seemingly unconcerned about almost being hit by a car.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

He stopped and turned towards the car, gesturing weakly.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

The pedestrian blocked the car for around 15 seconds before the driver manoeuvred around him.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

He remained still and scratched himself, making no attempt to further impede the car.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Netizens suspect Kpods or alcohol behind strange behaviour

Many netizens immediately leapt to Kpods as the reason behind the man’s strange behaviour, though there’s currently no evidence to confirm the claim.

Source: Facebook

Etomidate, a drug commonly found in Kpods, can cause involuntary muscle movements and confusion.

Some even cracked jokes comparing the man to the zombies in the movie ‘Train to Busan’.

Source: Facebook

Several commenters also speculated that the man was drunk.

However, one user suggested that the man could be going through a mental health crisis. They urged others to show kindness.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

