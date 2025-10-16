56-year-old woman dies after reported fall from height at Jewel Changi Airport

Woman dies after incident at Jewel Changi Airport, purportedly fell from height

A 56-year-old woman has died after a reported fall from height at Jewel Changi Airport on Thursday (16 Oct).

Footage shared by @sgseewhatsee on TikTok showed a group of passers-by surrounding a person lying on the first floor of the mall.

Woman seen performing CPR on person at Jewel Changi Airport

One of the passers-by, a woman, appeared to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the person.

Soon, mall staff started putting up barricades around the scene.

Police and rescue personnel, together with a stretcher, were later spotted.

Person reportedly fell from height

In a caption, the original poster claimed that the person accidentally fell from height.

They also said that foreign visitors had helped administer first aid before medical personnel arrived.

From the video, the spot where the person fell appears to be outside the Bimba Y Lola outlet on Level 1, opposite lift lobby F.

An eyewitness who was working at a shop on Level 2 told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that she had heard a “thud”.

Her colleague went to check and saw a body on the floor, next to the seating area.

Woman passed away after being sent to CGH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 1.55pm on 16 Oct.

The location was 78 Airport Boulevard — the address of Jewel Changi Airport.

A 56-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

However, she subsequently passed away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @sgseewhatsee on TikTok.