Woman in Taiwan dies after jumping out of moving vehicle while arguing with boyfriend

Woman argues with boyfriend & jumps out of moving car

A woman in Taiwan died after jumping out of a moving car during an argument with her boyfriend.

Footage of the incident shows the 49-year-old opening the vehicle’s door, leaping out, and rolling on the road before coming to a stop.

She sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead three hours after the incident.

According to CTS News Taiwan, the incident took place in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District at about 5am on Monday (15 April).

The woman, Zeng, was returning home with her boyfriend, 47-year-old Song, after visiting friends when the two got into an argument in the car.

Zeng became emotional and opened the passenger door of the moving vehicle, threatening to jump out.

Song attempted to block the open door with his foot but did not stop driving.

In a rage, Zeng jumped out of the car, tumbling several metres on the road before coming to a stop beside a parked car.

However, Song did not immediately stop the vehicle and allegedly continued driving for nearly 200m before pulling over and calling for help.

Boyfriend facing charges of negligent homicide

Zeng was rushed to the hospital shortly after authorities arrived.

Witnesses told CTS they were terrified after seeing her body lying on the road covered in blood.

Sadly, she eventually succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead three hours after the incident.

After investigations by local police and the Taoyuan District Prosecutor’s Office, Song was charged with negligent homicide.

He has been released on bail of NT$10,000 (S$420) as the investigation proceeds.

