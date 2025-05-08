‘I killed my son’: 80-year-old woman in Japan confesses to strangling son by river

80-year-old woman arrested after confessing that she had killed her own son

An 80-year-old woman in Hiroshima, Japan, has been arrested after she walked into a police box and confessed to killing her own son.

Woman confesses to strangling her son by river

The woman, Kazuko Kiyohara, was arrested on Monday (6 May) after she told police: “I killed my son.”

According to Japan’s news outlet The Mainichi, she allegedly strangled her 55-year-old son, Tsuyoshi Kiyohara, with a piece of string along the Kyobashi River in Naka Ward, at around 6.30pm that day.

The woman and her son reportedly lived together in a residential area three kilometres from the alleged crime scene.

Victim found unconscious & later died in hospital

Roughly 25 minutes after the incident, Kazuko went to a nearby police box and turned herself in, reporting the murder.

A police officer then rushed to the riverbank and found Tsuyoshi collapsed on his back in an unconscious state.

He was taken to a hospital but died about an hour later.

Police to upgrade charges to murder

Investigators believe a thin cord was used in the attack, based on marks found around the victim’s neck.

Kazuko was initially arrested for attempted murder, but police say they are now upgrading the charges to murder following her son’s death.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Tokyo Reporter and Nippon News Network (NNN).