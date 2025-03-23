55-year-old woman found floating in Lower Seletar Reservoir dies, wheelchair spotted at scene

Woman retrieved from Lower Seletar Reservoir suspected to have slipped & fell

A 55-year-old woman died after she was fished out of the Lower Seletar Reservoir.

She is suspected to have slipped and fallen into the water, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Large police presence at Lower Seletar Reservoir after woman falls in

An Shin Min reader named only as Mr Wei (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that he passed by the scene at around 12 noon on Saturday (22 March).

The 29-year-old marketing director saw several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers there. They were carrying a blue tent.

He heard that a slightly plump middle-aged woman had fallen into the water, with an eyewitness seeing her pass by and suddenly disappearing just seconds later.

Wheelchair seen on shoreline

Mr Wei observed that a portion of the shoreline was closed off to the public, with an officer in a life vest directing people away.

He also saw a wheelchair on the grass slope, next to a large number of police officers conducting investigations.

However, when Shin Min arrived at about 4pm, everything was back to normal, with no police officers present.

A male resident who declined to be named said he went to the area to fish at about 1pm but found the jetty blocked off, with many police officers investigating something at the shoreline.

He also saw someone lying on a stretcher, being taken to an ambulance.

The police left at about 3pm, leaving a lifebuoy at the shore.

Woman found floating in waters at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 11.55am on 22 March.

A 55-year-old woman was found floating in the waters at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, it added.

She was subsequently retrieved from the waters and conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Woman passed away in hospital

However, the woman passed away in hospital, SPF said.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

